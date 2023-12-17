Efforts to blame Polish aircraft crash on Russia built on ‘lies’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Polish Defense Ministry has officially terminated an investigation into the 2010 plane crash that claimed the lives of President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, and numerous Polish lawmakers and officials. The Ministry alleges that investigators had squandered taxpayer money in fabricating "lies" about Russia's alleged role in the tragic incident.



The ill-fated Polish Air Force Tu-154M crashed near Smolensk, western Russia, on April 10, 2010, while attempting to land in dense fog. Both Polish and Russian authorities conducted official investigations, which found no evidence of foul play. Instead, they concluded that the pilots approached the airport at an insufficient altitude, causing the aircraft to collide with trees before reaching the runway.



President Lech Kaczynski, a member of the Law and Justice party, lost his life in the crash. In 2015, when the Law and Justice party assumed power, Kaczynski's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, initiated a fresh investigation into the incident. This move was prompted by popular Polish conspiracy theories attributing blame to Moscow.



However, with a change in leadership and the liberal Civic Platform returning to power, the investigation was abruptly halted on Friday. Minister of State at the Defense Ministry, Cezary Tomczyk, announced the closure at a press conference, declaring, "The liquidation of the Smolensk commission is in progress. Today, December 15, is the end of lies in the name of the Polish state." He criticized the expenditure of hundreds of millions of Polish zlotys on activities that he claims had more to do with politics than explaining the disaster's causes.



Tomczyk concluded, "This decision should have been made a long time ago," signaling a controversial end to a decade-long investigation that has been marred by political implications and conflicting narratives surrounding the tragic plane crash.



