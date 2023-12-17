Iran executes person convicted of spying for Israeli Mossad intelligence agency

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iran executed an individual convicted of espionage on behalf of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the country's southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province.



According to a report from an Iranian news outlet associated with the judiciary, the individual faced charges related to connections with foreign spy agencies, including Mossad, but the identity was not disclosed.



Based on the report, the individual “knowingly collected classified information while communicating with foreign agencies” and gave those documents to various agencies, including Israel's Mossad.



He faced charges of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit of the hostile Zionist regime (Israel), collecting classified information, and providing information to the Mossad spy agency officer directly with the aim of disrupting public order,” the report mentioned.



After being apprehended, he faced trial at a revolutionary court in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchistan province, resulting in a death sentence. The country's highest court subsequently affirmed the verdict, and his appeal for amnesty was rejected.



The individual's identity and nationality remain undisclosed. Throughout the past, numerous Iranians and dual nationals have been executed, primarily on charges of espionage for foreign agencies.



This development occurred just two days after the execution of a bank guard found guilty of killing Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a senior Iranian cleric, in April. The assassination took place at a bank in Babolsar, a northern city, and Ayatollah Soleimani was a former representative of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Sistan and Baluchistan.

