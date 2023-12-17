Palestinian Ministry Alleges Israel Buried Wounded Alive

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Palestinian Health Minister, based on media reports and medical team statements, says that the Palestinian wounded and sick have been 'buried alive' by Israeli bulldozers at the Kamal Adwan hospital compound in northern Gaza.

Mai Alkaila, the Palestinian health minister, demanded immediate investigations into these reports.

According to the information provided by doctors, media reports, and witnesses, Israeli forces 'buried people alive in the hospital compound.'

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Minister stated in a declaration that 'information and eyewitness testimony, medical teams, and the media indicate that Israeli forces buried Palestinians alive in the hospital compound.' she emphasized that some Palestinians were seen alive before the hospital was besieged by Israel.

She called on the international community to take serious action to reveal the details of this tragedy and not to ignore reports of war crimes in Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Minister also stated that Israeli forces deliberately moved the wounded outside into the very cold air outside the Kamal Adwan hospital, seriously endangering their lives.

More than two months after Israel's assault on Gaza, so far 18,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 51,000 injured.

