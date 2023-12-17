UN Chief: Taliban's Exiled Opposition Becomes More Active

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Secretary-General, in a report to the Security Council, stated that the political opposition in exile, despite being scattered, has become more active in challenging the Taliban on both domestic and international issues.

Antonio Guterres referred to meetings of Taliban opponents in Moscow, Dushanbe, and Vienna.

The UN Secretary-General presented his quarterly report on the“Situation in Afghanistan and Its Implications for International Peace and Security” to the Security Council.

This report covers the period from September 18 to December 1 and addresses a variety of issues.

According to the report, while the political opposition in exile has become more active, the armed forces opposing the Taliban have not posed“any challenge” to the Taliban's control of the territory in the past three months.

The report states that despite claims by armed opponents of the Taliban on social media, the actual attacks by these forces were less frequent compared to the same period in 2022.

The report also mentions that the Afghanistan Freedom Front was the most active military group opposing the Taliban during the reporting period, while the National Resistance Front was much less active than in 2022. According to the report, the National Resistance Front has not attacked Panjshir in the last three months.

According to a report by the UN Secretary-General, the Taliban have continued arbitrary arrests, enforced media shutdowns, and censorship to limit dissenting views. In September and October, the Taliban intelligence arrested three individuals, including members of the spontaneous Afghan Women's Movement and their relatives, as well as three journalists in Daykundi.

The UN Secretary-General expressed concern over the Taliban's arbitrary detentions, arrest of media workers and civil society activists, and suspension of media outlets. He stated that these actions are inconsistent with international human rights and contrary to Afghanistan's commitments.

Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the Taliban's public punishment of citizens, stating that this practice is contrary to the Convention Against Torture.

In regard to the continued educational deprivation of women, the UN Secretary-General highlighted the closure of girls' schools above the sixth grade and the prohibition of girls attending university, indicating the Taliban's ongoing imposition of restrictions against Afghan women and girls.

He also noted that Afghanistan continues to face unprecedented levels of humanitarian needs, with over two-thirds of its population needing assistance in 2023. The report added that Afghanistan's humanitarian program for 2023, aimed at aiding over 21 million people across the country, is severely underfunded.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram