US Marine war vessel gets assaulted by fighter jets

(MENAFN) In a recent incident in the Red Sea, the USS Carney, a United States Navy guided-missile destroyer, intercepted and shot down a barrage of 14 attack drones believed to have been launched from Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. This event occurred amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the unmanned aerial vehicles were identified as one-way attack drones and were neutralized without causing any damage to the surrounding ships. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



The USS Carney has been actively defending against such attacks since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The Pentagon has traced previous missile and drone attacks to the Houthi rebels, with CENTCOM alleging that these assaults are "fully enabled by Iran." Notably, the Red Sea has witnessed an increase in attacks on commercial ships, leading major shipping companies like Maersk to divert their routes away from the area

In response to the escalating threats, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) announced a significant decision on Saturday. Following an attack on its MSC Palatium III container ship in the Red Sea, the company declared that its vessels would cease transiting the Suez Canal. The MSC Palatium III suffered fire damage during the incident, resulting in the vessel being taken out of service. Fortunately, no crew members were injured in the attack.



This series of events underscores the heightened tensions in the region, with concerns about the involvement of external actors such as Iran. The impact on maritime trade is evident, as major shipping companies reevaluate their routes to ensure the safety of their vessels and crew.



The international community continues to monitor the situation closely as the conflict dynamics evolve in this strategically vital waterway.



