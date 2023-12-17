Italy, UK to jointly finance repatriation project for immigrants stuck in Tunisia

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Italian premier's office announced that Italy and the UK have reached an agreement to collaboratively fund a repatriation initiative for migrants stranded in the North African nation of Tunisia.



Both presidents reached an agreement “to co-finance the first Italo-British project of voluntary repatriation assisted by the International Organization for Migration in the countries of origin for migrants blocked in Tunisia,” stated Giorgia Meloni’s office in a declaration.



Facilitating the repatriation of migrants in Tunisia could reduce the likelihood of them continuing their journey to Spain or potentially reaching Great Britain.



The agreement was revealed following a meeting in Rome between the Italian premier and her UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak. Sunak was in Rome to participate in a political festival organized by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.



Additionally, the two leaders held discussions with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.



“After agreeing on the need to tackle in a more structured way illegal migration towards Europe, the leaders agreed to further intensify the collaboration among the three countries to combat human traffickers,” her office added.



The three heads of government also met to discuss the imperative of achieving a "definitive stabilization" of the Balkans. This consideration was made in light of the progress made during the European Union's enlargement process involving these countries.

