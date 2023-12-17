(MENAFN) Reports from the southern Kherson Region reveal growing frustration among Ukrainian marines who claim they are being ordered into what they describe as a "suicide mission" involving relentless attacks across the Dnieper River. Despite optimistic statements from President Vladimir Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders, soldiers are sharing harrowing stories of brutal conditions and heavy casualties that contradict official narratives.



The New York Times published an article on Saturday detailing the experiences of half a dozen soldiers involved in the cross-river attacks, describing the missions as "brutalizing and futile." Troops attempting to cross the river face formidable challenges, encountering devastating Russian airstrikes that transform the riverbanks into a "mass of mud and splintered trees." The soldiers report being struck down on the riverbanks or in the water before reaching the other side.



The article sheds light on the grim reality faced by Ukrainian troops in the Kherson Region, countering official claims with firsthand accounts and drone footage verifying the challenging conditions. The intensity of the shelling is reportedly so severe that some soldiers' bodies have been left on the east bank for months, with new troops stepping over them upon arrival.



As Ukrainian soldiers express frustration and disillusionment over the perceived futility of these missions, the narrative surrounding the conflict's ground realities continues to diverge from official statements, raising questions about the toll on military morale and the broader implications for the ongoing conflict.



