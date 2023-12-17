Homeless situations in US hits record high

(MENAFN) A recent report from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has revealed a record-breaking surge in homelessness, with 653,104 Americans counted as homeless in January, marking the highest figure since HUD initiated its current counting system in 2007. The report attributes the rise to a combination of factors, including inflation, a housing shortage, and the expiration of eviction protection measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The increase, amounting to a 12 percent rise from the previous year, is particularly notable in terms of first-time homelessness, which saw a 25 percent uptick. This surge is largely attributed to rising rents and the end of pandemic-era rent control programs. Notably, 31 percent of the homeless population reported being chronically unsheltered.



While the surge in homelessness cut across all demographics, individuals in families with children experienced a particularly harsh impact, with a 15.5 percent increase in homelessness. This group constituted 28 percent of the overall unhoused population in 2023.



HUD acknowledged challenges in the rental housing market, emphasizing its difficulty in 2022 and attributing the shortage to a "challenging" market. Despite a government-sponsored construction boom, affordability remains a critical issue. Between 2001 and 2022, median rents rose by 18.8 percent, adjusted for inflation, while median incomes increased by only 4.3 percent.



A Moody's Analytics report earlier this year highlighted that average-income households pay nearly 30 percent of their income in rent.



The ongoing crisis underscores the need for comprehensive solutions to address the complex interplay of economic factors contributing to homelessness in the United States.



