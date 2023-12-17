Poll shows majority of young US citizens want Israel handed over to Hamas

(MENAFN) A recent Harvard-Harris poll has unveiled stark generational differences among Americans, particularly those aged 18 to 24, regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Over half of young adults in this age group, constituting 51 percent, believe that the ongoing crisis in Gaza should be resolved by ending the state of Israel and turning it over to Hamas and the Palestinian people. This contrasts with 32 percent who support a two-state solution and only 17 percent who propose Arab countries absorbing Palestinians to resolve the conflict.



The survey highlights a considerable divide, as six in ten Americans across all age groups advocate for a two-state solution, and only 19 percent support the idea of giving Israel to the Palestinians. The findings underscore a growing trend of differing perspectives on issues related to Israel and the Jewish people among younger and older Americans.



Notably, two-thirds of respondents aged 18 to 24 agree with the statement that "Jews as a class are oppressed and should be treated as oppressors." In contrast, 73percent of Americans across all age groups, and 91 percent of those aged 65 and older, disagreed with this assertion. The generational gap is also evident in support for the parties involved, with 50 percent of young adults expressing support for Hamas, while 81 percent of the overall participants favor Israel. Additionally, 60 percent of young adults, compared to 37 percent of respondents overall, believe that Israel is committing genocide against the people of Gaza.



The poll sheds light on the evolving perspectives of younger Americans on the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing the need for nuanced discussions to bridge generational gaps and promote understanding among different age groups.



MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609680