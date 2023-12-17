UK healthcare workers participate in silent march in solidarity with Gaza medical staff

(MENAFN) In central London, a sizable gathering participated in a silent march on Saturday, showing solidarity with Gaza Strip healthcare workers and urging for a cease-fire.



The demonstration, led by healthcare professionals, took place outside St. Thomas' Hospital. It aimed to highlight the plight of over 200 medical staff who lost their lives in the Gaza Strip during the sustained Israeli attacks.



Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, stated that the hospitals, medical personnel, ambulances, as well as rescue teams targeted by Israel in the past two months were victims of "deliberate" attacks.



"Because they know that our doctors are a lifeline for our society they want to make Gaza unlivable, lifeless because it is you will give life is you will protect life," he informed the protestors.



Expressing gratitude to healthcare workers for their support to Gaza, Zomlot emphasized that the silent march represents the "loudest message" to governments that have remained silent in the face of the events unfolding in Gaza.



"It is a war on our children, on our families, on our hospitals, on our schools, on our universities, on our infrastructure on everything that will give life to our people," he declared, indicating a UNICEF representative who stated: "It is a war on children.”



Acknowledging discussions about the future of Gaza, he emphasized that decisions regarding "the day after" will be made solely by the Palestinian people and not by any other entity.



"We must only and mainly focus on ... immediate, comprehensive, permanent cease-fire to stop the atrocities, the war crimes, the crimes against humanity, the genocide, that is taking place against our people," he further declared.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107609679