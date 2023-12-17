(MENAFN) A top Russian diplomat, Dmitry Polyanskiy, has asserted that Ukrainian leaders missed a chance for a favorable exit from the conflict with Moscow, diminishing the prospects of any future agreement. Polyanskiy's comments come in response to claims by Michael McFaul, a prominent anti-Russia figure, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not serious about forging a peace agreement with Ukraine. Polyanskiy referred to a preliminary deal reached in March 2022, which Putin later held up during a meeting with African leaders, stating that Ukrainian leaders had discarded it. The Russian diplomat highlighted the role of the United Kingdom and the United States in convincing Ukraine to reject the deal, emphasizing the challenging circumstances Ukraine faces in the ongoing conflict.



The preliminary peace agreement, initiated by Ukrainian negotiators and presented by Putin, was reportedly abandoned by Ukraine in March 2022. Polyanskiy asserted that the rejection and subsequent events have led to a situation where any potential deal would now reflect Ukraine's capitulation.



Since March 2022, Ukraine has experienced significant losses, with hundreds of thousands of troops affected. The Russian Defense Ministry reports over 125,000 Ukrainian casualties since June, coinciding with a failed counteroffensive. With the United States and European Union facing challenges in securing approvals for additional military aid to Kiev, the Western media narrative on Ukraine's prospects has become increasingly pessimistic. The evolving dynamics in the conflict raise questions about the future trajectory and potential outcomes of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.



