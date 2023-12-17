Media reports Zuckerberg establishing ‘doomsday’ bunker

(MENAFN) Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly undertaking the construction of a USD100 million family compound on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, shrouded in secrecy and featuring an underground bunker. The project, located on approximately 1,400 acres of land known as Koolau Ranch, began with Zuckerberg's land acquisitions in August 2014. The compound aims to be entirely self-sufficient, producing its own energy and water supplies, along with on-site ranching and farming for food.



The centerpiece of the compound will be two mansions, boasting a total of around 57,000 square feet of living space, connected by a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker. The bunker reportedly includes an escape hatch and a tunnel leading to the connecting mansions. The entire property comprises more than a dozen buildings, featuring at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms, according to property records and interviews with contractors.



The compound, designed for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, embraces sustainability and luxurious amenities. Eleven disk-shaped treehouses connected by rope bridges, guest houses, and a large building housing a gym, pools, sauna, hot tub, and tennis court are among the notable features. The construction is so clandestine that workers are bound by nondisclosure agreements, creating an aura of secrecy reminiscent of "fight club," as described by a former employee.



While the compound represents Zuckerberg's vision of a family home, its opulence and the inclusion of a bunker have sparked public curiosity and speculation about the motivations behind such elaborate security measures. The project underscores the growing trend among billionaires to invest in remote, self-sufficient properties, raising questions about the balance between privacy, security, and ostentation.



