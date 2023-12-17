Extremely confidential US files on Russia gets misplaced

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, CNN reported on Friday that United States intelligence agencies have been on a nearly three-year hunt for a classified binder containing critical information related to the 'Russiagate' investigation. The binder, compiled by House Republicans in 2018, was sought for declassification by former President Donald Trump, who aimed to make its contents public. However, the documents mysteriously "vanished" after officials allegedly obstructed the declassification process.



The binder's significance lies in its role in the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Trump's campaign, which later evolved into Special Counsel Robert Mueller's extensive 'Russiagate' probe. A portion of the binder has been made public, revealing that the initial investigation was based on a false premise that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.



While approximately 20 percent of the binder's contents have been released in an unredacted form, a crucial section reportedly contains "raw intelligence" collected by the United States and NATO allies on Russians and Russian agents. The specifics of this section have never been disclosed by intelligence agencies, and access to the source files was limited to viewing in a secure facility at the CIA's headquarters in Langley, Virginia.



The 'intelligence community' claimed that these files demonstrated Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement in an influence campaign to harm Hillary Clinton's electoral chances in 2016 and boost Trump's campaign. As Trump prepared to leave office, he issued orders to declassify the binder, triggering panic within intelligence agencies.



According to CNN, CIA Director Gina Haspel, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone urgently met with congressional intelligence leaders to express their deep concerns about the potential release of the classified material. The missing binder now raises questions about the extent of its contents, the reasons behind its disappearance, and the implications for the 'Russiagate' investigation.



This development underscores the complex dynamics between former President Trump and United States intelligence agencies, shedding light on a mysterious chapter in the ongoing saga surrounding the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609675