‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Says ‘Don’T Show Your Class’ To Aishwarya After Latter Says ‘Fake Aurat’

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', a major showdown will be taking place between Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande, where the two will be seen coming on each other with heated words.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the video begins with Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain having a fight.

Neil says:“Tu kaun hai.. Chori pe seena zori.”

To which, Vicky retorts by saying“relax” and then pointing at Neil's wife Aishwarya tells him to control her.

Aishwarya comes charging at Vicky and said:“Kya bola ontrol kar tu khud ko control kar. Khud ki wife ko control kar. Tu mujhe control kar wayega. Hai kaun tu?”

Looking at this, Ankita comments:“Yehi hai reality Aishwarya ki... Sambhal neil Aishwarya ko sambhal usko zaroorat hai teri.”

Aishwarya then charges towards Ankita and said:“Tu fake aurat tu khu ko sambhaal. Mainai khud ko ache se sambhaala hua hai.”

She then tries to pull a stuffed toy Ankita is seen holding, to which, Ankita said:“ Dont you dare girl. Get out. Don't show your class.”

She then says her husband has been after her for fights since the time she has entered the show.

“Mere pati ko nahi hai tujh jaisi aurat main,” replies Aishwarya in anger.

A zapped Ankita then asks what does she mean by“Tujh jaisi aurat.”

To which, Aishwarya said:“Badtameez aurat.”

Ankita then said that Aishwarya is showing her class.

