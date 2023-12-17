Macron claims Ukraine still have long way to go for EU membership

(MENAFN) In a press conference on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the European Union's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, highlighting the need for substantial reforms within the European Union before Ukraine can join. While expressing support for Kiev's accession to the bloc, Macron emphasized the importance of preventing any negative impact on European Union industries, particularly in sectors such as agriculture.



The European Council's approval of accession negotiations on Thursday was met with mixed reactions, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban abstaining from the vote, citing concerns about the practical significance of the decision. Macron echoed similar sentiments, stating that Ukraine is still "very far from" becoming a member of the European Union.



During the press conference, Macron fielded questions about potential challenges, including the impact on French farmers who might face competition from cheaper produce from Ukraine. He stressed that effective enlargement, including Ukraine's admission, would necessitate a comprehensive reform of European Union rules.



One particular concern raised is the potential threat to European Union industries, with Macron alluding to the need for safeguards to ensure that Ukrainian membership does not undercut European sectors. The issue of Ukrainian grain imports, with Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia already banning them in defiance of European Union policy, underscores the challenges associated with harmonizing trade practices.



Furthermore, documents from the European Union suggest that Ukraine's accession could lead to a 20 percent reduction in farm subsidies for existing European Union members, potentially enhancing Ukraine's competitive advantage. Macron's cautious approach reflects the broader discussions within the European Union about balancing the benefits of expansion with the need for internal reforms to protect the interests of current member states.



