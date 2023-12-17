               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US, Georgia Sign Agreement On Extradition Of Criminals


12/17/2023 3:09:24 AM

The United States and Georgia have signed an agreement on the extradition of criminals, Azernews reports, citing the US Embassy report.

According to the department, the document was signed by the head of the Ministry of Justice Rati Bregadze the chief prosecutor Irakli Shotadze from the Georgian side, and Bruce Schwartz, the US deputy attorney general and secretary for international relations, from the American side.

"This is an important moment in the history of Georgia. The last 30 years of effective cooperation between Georgia and the United States is proof of our enduring friendship, and this historic agreement is the culmination of that partnership," Prosecutor Shotadze said.

Negotiations on the conclusion of an extradition treaty between the United States and Georgia have been ongoing since January. According to the Georgian prosecutor's office, the agreement will increase the effectiveness of the fight against crime.

