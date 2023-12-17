US, Georgia Sign Agreement On Extradition Of Criminals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The United States and Georgia have signed an agreement on the
extradition of criminals, Azernews reports, citing
the US Embassy report.
According to the department, the document was signed by the head
of the Ministry of Justice Rati Bregadze the chief prosecutor
Irakli Shotadze from the Georgian side, and Bruce Schwartz, the US
deputy attorney general and secretary for international relations,
from the American side.
"This is an important moment in the history of Georgia. The last
30 years of effective cooperation between Georgia and the United
States is proof of our enduring friendship, and this historic
agreement is the culmination of that partnership," Prosecutor
Shotadze said.
Negotiations on the conclusion of an extradition treaty between
the United States and Georgia have been ongoing since January.
According to the Georgian prosecutor's office, the agreement will
increase the effectiveness of the fight against crime.
