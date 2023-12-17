No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 17, 2023, one Russian warship was remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov. There were no Kalibr-type missile carriers among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, four Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr-type missile carriers with up to 16 missiles on board.

A reminder that experts believe Russia is trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defense system and reveal its weak spots, and then the enemy will attempt to strike the country's critical infrastructure and military objects.