Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 96 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 16, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 96 times, having fired 577 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank guided weapons, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Forty Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An administrative building, educational institution, enterprise and park were hit Kherson.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
