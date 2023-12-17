Sangeeta Khan Passes Away

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Renowned personality in the aviation, business and lifestyle sectors of the country Farkhunda Jabeen Sangeeta Khan passed away at 03:11 am in Singapore on December 5.



Earlier, on Novem-ber 8, Sangeeta Khan was diagnosed with Ampullary cancer. While the surgery in Singapore was successful, she underwent post-operation complications, eventually leading to multiple organ failure.



Sangeeta Khan worked in the aviation, business and lifestyle sectors of the country at various capacities during her illustrious career.



She has worked at renowned carriers such as Singapore Airlines. Sangeeta Khan was also a Director of Regency Travels and was also in the management body of the popular restaurant Time-Out.



Furthermore, she was also the Managing Director of Divine Beauty Lounge in the capital. Apart from that, Sangeeta Khan was also a General Body Member of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.