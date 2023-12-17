Genetec announces new version of Security Center

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, December 12, 2023—Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a new version of its flagship unified security platform, Security Center. With a shift toward a continuous delivery approach, this version marks a new era in the way customers can stay up to date with the platform's latest features and updates.

"The fast-changing security landscape is driving a requirement for rapid innovation. By adopting a continuous delivery model, we are able to deliver new features and security updates more consistently with less disruption to customers, while maintaining the ambitious scale of our innovation strategy,” explains Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering and Chief Security Officer at Genetec Inc.

The latest release of Security Center also brings many new features, including:

Map enhancements

The latest version of Security Center brings new mapping enhancements, including a new map widget for dashboards and improved zoom behavior, providing a smoother experience for operators, particularly in large city-wide or multi-site deployments.

With the new map widgets, operators can create mini-monitoring tasks in their dashboards. They can pull cameras (or other entities) from the maps into empty tiles to view video, and easily search for entities they are interested in. The enhanced zoom feature now displays or hides layers depending on how much you zoom in or out. This helps operators see only what's important at their current zoom level, preventing clutter. For instance, when zoomed out, doors and intrusion zones can be hidden, allowing operators to concentrate on cameras and ALPR units from a bird's eye view. The hidden features will reappear as operators zoom in to the individual building level.

Authentication improvements

Security Center has also added new configuration enhancements for authentication services. These improvements include a new configuration wizard that walks users through the set-up process, a troubleshooting window to help detect and diagnose problems, and a testing window to check that everything is working properly before deploying it into production.

These enhancements help simplify an otherwise complicated system configuration, and reduce some of the uncertainty in the process so systems integrators can get the system up and running more quickly.

Reaching new levels of efficiency

As part of its continuous delivery model, the latest version of Security Center lays the groundwork for ambitious new platform features that will significantly simplify system configuration, management, and auditing. This will benefit customers looking to lighten the load of day-to-day activities just as much as those managing large, complex facilities. To be introduced throughout 2024, these new features will enable advanced workflow activities, allowing operators to concentrate on tasks that need their attention.





