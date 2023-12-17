New Survey Reveals a Quarter of Dubai Firms Took Climate Action, with Half ‘already at pace’

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 12 December, 2023: Dubai companies accelerated their sustainability initiatives in the run-up to the UAE’s hosting of the Cop28 summit, which commenced on 30 November.



More than one quarter (26 percent) of businesses who took part in a recent survey said they had ramped up their sustainability initiatives in the run-up to the climate summit.



Conducted by the British Business Group (BBG), in partnership with AGBI, the survey revealed that, of the group’s 72 member companies, nearly half (45 percent) said that their company had not accelerated its sustainability initiatives before Cop28 because they were “already at pace”.



Around a fifth (18 percent) reported that they had not changed policy as ESG is not high on their agenda.



The survey also showed that 70 percent of respondents think that Cop28 will have a positive long-term effect on ESG initiatives in the UAE, while 59 percent think it will have a positive long-term effect on decarbonisation policies in the Gulf.



Companies also identified the top priorities in terms of efforts to tackle climate change, with more than three quarters (79 percent) planning to prioritise recycling over the next year.



Water conservation was cited as an area in which 58 percent of respondents would like to see more investment over the coming 12 months.



The British businesses surveyed think that "Protecting nature, lives and livelihoods" is the most important pillar of the four outlined in the Cop28 climate action plan, with 38 percent of respondents highlighting this issue above all others.





