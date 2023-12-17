Kuwait Embassy In Russia Condoles With Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 17 (KUAN) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in the Russian Federation mourned Sunday death of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a statement, the embassy said "with great sadness and sorrow, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait mourns to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab world, the Islamic nation and the friendly people of the world, demise of the His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023."

The Embassy announced the diplomatic in Russia mission would start receive people wishing to offer their condolences for three days starting Sunday. (end)

