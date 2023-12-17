New Balance Launches Its Newest In-Line Silhouette: WRPD Runner

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, December 13th,2023 — New Balance announced the release of its newest silhouette, the WRPD Runner, with the launch of two new colorways, Green and Marine Blue.

The WRPD Runner pushes the boundaries of what a traditional New Balance lifestyle silhouette embodies, with an innovative design that distorts and warps the familiar. Where lifestyle meets tech-utility, the shoe is blended with nontraditional lines that are sculpted and exaggerated to give it a modern look and feel.

Product Details:

• Upper includes nods to iconic New Balance running design with an oval shape as a futuristic interpretation of retro running models.

• Midsole features soft sculpted FuelCell technology with a medial stability post and forefoot cushioning, as well as an exaggerated crash pad design in the heel.

• Warped outsole design undercuts and wraps up the midsole and includes a unique, wavy tread pattern.

“The WRPD Runner is a new concept driven by the unique space where style and performance meet,” says Charlotte Lee, senior footwear designer at New Balance. “The upper has a refined focus on simplicity and quality whilst the sole is a warped expression of our pinnacle running technology, FuelCell. The fluid lines of the foam are blended with the abstract nature of futuristic design, evoking a strong sense of movement.”

The “Green and Marine Blue” colorways are now available in New Balance stores in Dubai Mall and Yas Mall and Level Shoes in the UAE as well as online and instore at SNKR in Kuwait, retailing at AED 799 and KD 66.

Additionally, the “Dark Mushroom” colorway will launch on December 27th, in Level Shoes, New Balance store in Dubai Mall, and on SVD in the UAE and in New Balance stores in Avenues and Assima Mall in Kuwait retailing at AED 799 and KD 66 respectively.





