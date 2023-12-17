Matilda The Musical Enchants Abu Dhabi in June 2024

(MENAFN- Epress release) Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 12, 2023 – Matilda The Musical is set to enchant UAE audiences at Etihad Arena, Yas Island for a strictly limited season.

Following an overwhelming demand for the production’s return to the UAE, Proactiv Entertainment and GWB Entertainment presents the Royal Shakespeare company's smash hit musical, Matilda, in Abu Dhabi from the 20th until the 23rd of June 2024.

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of a young, strong, and determined heroine with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. A tonic for audiences of all ages, Matilda The Musical transcends generations. Its themes of empowerment, resilience, and unity resonate across a broad demographic spectrum, captivating a diverse audience with its sheer artistic brilliance.

Since its London premiere over a decade ago, this iconic British musical has captivated over 11 million people across 90 cities worldwide, including New York, Sydney, Toronto, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo.

The production has won over 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. Moreover, the musical has earned rave reviews world-wide - the New York Times ‘Truly Revolutionary’, Rolling Stone ‘Unique & Unforgettable’.

Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, expressed his excitement, stating “We are absolutely thrilled to bring this vibrant and highly inspiring musical to Abu Dhabi. Following the resounding demand for its return to the UAE, we are confident that Abu Dhabi is the perfect destination to host the beloved musical. Scheduled in June, it serves as the ultimate end-of-school-year show for all ages leaving both the children inspired as they embark on their summer holidays and adults thoroughly entertained.”

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Tickets will be available through etihadarenaand platinumlist.net. ADCB Cardholders will get exclusive access through the pre-sale from the 12th until the 15th of December, with a 15% discount using the promo code: ADCB15. T&Cs apply. The general public sale will then follow from the 15th of December at 11AM UAE time.





