Positive Sentiment Boosts GCC Stocks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets closed the week with positive performances mostly thanks to an improving sentiment on a global scale. Rebounding oil prices could also help boost markets in the region.

The Saudi stock market recorded a strong performance this week and could continue to do so with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy pivot supporting sentiment. While the market has been recovering since the end of October, stronger oil prices help fuel a larger surge.

The Qatari stock market was able to regain part of the losses from the past few weeks as traders reacted positively to the clear change in monetary policy. However, the market could remain exposed to the downside while the direction of natural gas prices remains uncertain.

After an initial rebound following the Federal Reserve monetary policy shift, the Dubai stock market could continue to face some risks as it returns to its previous trading range. At the same time, strong local fundamentals and improving sentiment could help push the market to the upside.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded this week and could benefit from the changing sentiment and some improvements in oil markets. However, some risks could remain with energy markets near the lower end of their trading value for the year.





