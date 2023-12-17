Dubai Asset Management and BEEAH enter strategic partnership for waste management services across 15 residential communities

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) BEEAH Headquarters, Sharjah, 15 December 2023: Dubai Asset Management (DAM), which owns and operates a leasing portfolio of 15 residential communities under Dubai Holding Asset Management, officially signed a partnership with BEEAH Tandeef, the waste collection and city cleaning business of BEEAH Group, to advance sustainable waste management, support the circular economy and elevate quality of life in Dubai’s key communities. The signing ceremony took place at the BEEAH Headquarters in Sharjah between Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Residential Communities at Dubai Holding Asset Management, and Rafael Lopez, CEO of BEEAH Tandeef, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.



