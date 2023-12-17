Russian oil companies upsurge shipments of oil to China

(MENAFN) According to a report from a Russian newspaper citing tracking data, Russian oil companies have substantially increased shipments of ESPO (Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean) grade crude to China via the port of Kozmino. Deliveries have hit a peak this month, reaching an unprecedented volume.



In December, shipments of Russia's ESPO crude from the Far Eastern port surged to a record high of 925,000 barrels per day (bpd), with approximately 85 percent directed towards China. Kpler, an energy analytics firm, provided these figures. Experts in the industry attribute this notable rise in exports of ESPO crude to the escalation in railway supplies.



In response to Western sanctions and the EU's halt on receiving Russia's sea-transported oil, Russia has been diversifying its energy exports since last year. The country has redirected East Siberian crude supplies towards Asia and resumed transportation via rail. The report mentions that although the railway route hasn't been popular due to high tariffs in recent years, Russian oil companies have revived it as a viable alternative.



"We are preparing to restore oil supplies for export from the first stage of the ESPO pipeline via the railway, through which only about 15 million tons of oil were previously shipped," Nikolay Tokarev, the head of Transneft, Russia's state-owned pipeline transport company, said earlier this year.



Russian oil exporters are benefiting from increased shipments of ESPO oil as this light sweet grade of crude is traded at a premium to Russia's flagship Urals blend, according to the newspaper. In addition to this, ESPO outperforms other types of oil due to the short distance it must travel to China.

