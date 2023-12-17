213 Flight Cadets Including 25 Women Commissioned In Indian Air Force

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 17 December (IANS) 213 flight cadets, included 25 women have been commissioned in various branches of the IAF, on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Defence, eight officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard and two from friendly countries were also awarded 'Wings' following the completion of their flying training.

The MoD said that to mark the successful culmination of training of 213 Flight Cadets of the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on December 17, 2023.

The parade was reviewed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who conferred the President's Commission on the graduating Flight Cadets. Rajnath Singh congratulated the newly commissioned officers and complimented them for their immaculate turn out, precise drill movements and high standards of parade. He urged them to not, in any circumstance, lose their openness towards new ideas, innovative thinking and idealism.

He exhorted the officers to give due importance to tradition in the Armed Forces, terming it as time-tested; but pointed out that if tradition is followed for a long time without thinking, then a state of inertia occurs in the system. He emphasised that to avoid this situation and keep pace with the constantly-evolving times, there is a need to innovate.

Rajnath Singh called for striking a balance between tradition and innovation, describing it as extremely crucial. He said:“If we follow only tradition, we will be like a dead lake. We need to be like a flowing river. For that, we will have to bring in innovation along with tradition. Keep flying and touch greater heights, but maintain your connection with the ground.”

The graduating officers were administered the oath by the Commandant of the Academy. The CGP was interspersed by a synchronised fly-past by trainer aircraft that comprised Pilatus PC-7 Mk II, Hawk and Kiran, along with Chetak helicopters, official added.

The Defence Minister also bestowed various awards on trainees who excelled in various disciplines of training. Flying Officer Atul Prakash from the flying branch was awarded the President's Plaque and Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots' course. Flying Officer Amrinder Jeet Singh was awarded the President's Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit amongst the ground duty branches, IAF added.

The Parade culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching-out in two columns to the notes of Rabindranath Tagore's 'Anandaloke'. An enthralling aerobatic show by Su-30MKI, synchronous aerobatics by the helicopter display team 'Sarang', and 'SuryaKiran' Aerobatic Team marked the grand finale of the CGP, official added.

