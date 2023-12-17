               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Afghan Govt Offers Condolence Over Death Of Kuwait's Emir


12/17/2023 3:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Dec 17 (IANS) The Afghan government on Sunday offered condolence over the death of Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and shared grief with the grieved family and the people of Kuwait.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news that the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the entire Afghan nation share this great grief with the people of Kuwait," the caretaker administration's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on his X account as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, according to the Kuwaiti Royal Court.

