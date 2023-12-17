Nuzvid IIIT Student Drowns On Andhra Beach

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Dec 17 (IANS) A student of Nuzvid IIIT drowned at a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Tallapalem beach in Machilipatnam when a group of five students from Nuzvid IIIT went for a bath.
According to eyewitnesses, the youths were hit by strong waves and began drowning. Marine police personnel present at the beach rescued four of them. A student was washed away. His body was later recovered at Manginapudi beach.
The deceased was identified as Tokala Akhil.
