Cost of traditional Christmas dinner in UK increases by 13 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) The annual survey from a British and American magazine indicates that a traditional Christmas dinner in the UK may be 13 percent more expensive for households compared to last year, reflecting a notable increase in prices. The survey reveals that feeding eight people during this festive season will require a minimum expenditure of £33.08 (USD42.30).



The study, which assesses the cheapest possible prices for a basket of 11 dinner items, notes that the cost per person for this year's Christmas meal is projected to be at least £4.14, up from £3.67 in 2022.



This surge in costs is reportedly nearly three times the overall inflation rate of 4.7 percent, but notably lower than the 35 percent increase in Christmas dinner costs recorded in 2022.



The report highlights significant price hikes for carrots and Brussels sprouts, with both experiencing increases of over 150 percent due to adverse weather conditions and poor growing conditions.



Retailers have reportedly issued warnings about the impact on supplies of other vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower. Parsnips have seen a 71 percent price increase, and potatoes have risen by 45 percent.



Good Housekeeping reports an 11 percent increase (£1.50 per person) in the cost of turkey for this holiday season. Mince pies are 15 percent more expensive, while Christmas pudding is 1 percent cheaper. Notably, there have been no reported changes in the cost of brandy butter or cranberry sauce.



“The increase in the price of a Christmas dinner reflects ongoing high food inflation in 2023, which still stood at 10 percent in October,” declared Richard Caines, The leading analyst for the United Kingdom's food and drink sector at the market research firm Mintel.

