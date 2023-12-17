Turkey’s foreign minister joins Gaza peace talks in Oslo

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, participated in talks in Oslo in an attempt to halt the conflict in Gaza and foster lasting peace at the invitation of Scandinavian and Benelux nations, alongside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League Contact Group.



Diplomatic sources disclosed that the meeting included key figures like Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, along with members of the Contact Group.



In attendance were not only Fidan but also Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, foreign ministers from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Norway, as well as Jukka Salovaara, Undersecretary of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.



The meeting issued a call for an immediate, comprehensive cease-fire in Gaza, prioritizing civilian protection and unrestricted delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip.



Emphasizing the imperative of holding Israel accountable for breaches of international law in Gaza, the Contact Group stressed the necessity of creating a substantive political environment conducive to establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.



The Scandinavian and Benelux nations, recognized for their consistent provision of humanitarian aid to crisis zones, wield considerable influence on matters of international law and humanitarian principles alongside the Contact Group.

