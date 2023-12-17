Families in Gaza bury dead bodies in makeshift mass graves

(MENAFN) In the Gaza Strip, families are now burying their loved ones' bodies in makeshift mass graves after they were murdered by Israeli bombings.



The challenge of accessing cemeteries amid the continuing aggression has led to this alternative burial method.



According to Palestinians interviewed by a Turkish news agency, the makeshift graves are meant to serve as temporary resting places until a humanitarian cease-fire is announced or hostilities come to an end. Once such conditions are met, the plan is to transfer the bodies to official cemeteries in urban areas.



The chief of the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdu, stated that his crews have kept a record of “more than 120 makeshift mass graves in the governorates of the Gaza Strip for burying the victims of the ongoing Israeli war.”



Abdu highlighted in an earlier declaration to the same news outlet that “people in the Strip have resorted to establishing makeshift mass graves in residential neighborhoods, courtyards of homes, streets, wedding halls, and sports stadiums, given the difficulty of accessing main and organized cemeteries.”



“We have documented more than 120 makeshift mass graves where 3 or more individuals from targeted families are buried,” he stated.



Abdu explained that families opted for this solution because of the “impossibility of reaching main cemeteries due to road closures, infrastructure destruction, and ongoing targeting operations.”



“Burial operations face great difficulty due to the loss of most or all family members, making burial procedures impossible. Additionally, hospitals face difficulty receiving the deceased, especially with the cessation of operations in Gaza City and the north,” he stated.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107609593