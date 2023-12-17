S.Korea Prez Yoon Replaces Industry Minister In Cabinet Reshuffle

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 17 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday named a new Industry Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle that will replace the country's Industry chief after just three months.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun was nominated as the new Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki told reporters.

Ahn's nomination came about two weeks after Yoon carried out a partial Cabinet reshuffle that replaced six Cabinet posts, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Ahn is an expert in international trade with expertise in both theory and practice, and shows great competence in responding successfully to various trade issues as the current Trade Minister," Kim said.

"We expect the nominee to accelerate the promotion of exports, as well as fostering key strategic industries and innovating industrial regulations, to revitalise our economy and lead the expansion of our economic horizons with verified skills and expansive networks both at home and abroad," he added.

Ahn's appointment comes three months after incumbent Minister Bang Moon-kyu assumed the post in September. Bang is widely expected to run in the general elections in April.

As an expert in the field of international trade and commerce, Ahn was an adviser to the Foreign Ministry and the Industry Ministry.

He also served as the first Trade Minister under the Yoon administration, dealing with key issues in economic security, including diversifying South Korea's supply chains and the US' Inflation Reduction Act.

--IANS

int/khz