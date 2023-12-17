Canberra's Summertime Extravaganza Awaits With Adventures, Festivals, And More

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANSlife) Australia's summer starts in December and ends in February, which makes it a popular destination if you wish to escape the winter. The capital city, Canberra, is full of outdoor retreats that everyone would enjoy. Whether one is into exploring wildlife in their natural habitats, enjoying arts and culture, hiking scenic trails or exploring cool breweries, you can never fall short of fun things to experience in Canberra. Planning a vacation? Here are the 10 best spots you must add to the list.

Explore Lake Burley Griffin

Experience the beauty of Lake Burley Griffin with a range of exciting options. Start your adventure by renting bikes or e-scooters from the convenient Canberra and Region Visitors Centre or jump on a Beam or Neuron e-scooter using a mobile app. For a serene outing, navigate the lake on an electric-powered GoBoat, which can be rented from either the Kingston Foreshore or the lake's central basin. Alternatively, savour a leisurely meal aboard the MV Southern Cross or embark on a sightseeing cruise with Lake Burley Griffin Cruises. Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, Lake Burley Griffin has it all.

Street Machine Summernats 36 (04–07 Jan 2024)

Get ready for the most thrilling horsepower celebration down under! Held at Exhibition Park in Canberra over four action-packed days, Summernats is not just an event – it's an extraordinary homage to the modified car community. Soak up the lively automotive atmosphere with the show 'n' shine, tyre burnouts and favourites like the city cruise and supercruise and live entertainment.

Try some of the best lakeside dining spots

Explore the many cafes, restaurants and bars along the Kingston Foreshore. Watch the sunset with a side of fish and chips at casual outdoor eatery, Snapper & Co., or both Water's Edge and The Boat House restaurants offer upscale dining and stunning sunset views across Lake Burley Griffin. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset. Canberrans are lucky to combine their love of good food and good views together on a regular basis, with more outdoor dining spots for lunch and dinner than you can shake a stick at. After you've finished having a picnic alongside Lake Burley Griffin, why not head to an outdoor bar for sunset drinks? Try Margot Bar, The Jetty, or House of Bubbles for a water-side tipple with beautiful sunset views.

Visit Australia's first carbon-neutral brewery

Capital Brewing Co is known for its strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement and its delectable craft beer. Experience their brews with a tasting paddle and savour a mouthwatering Brodburger. Situated in the Dairy Road Precinct, you can further immerse yourself in the area's diverse offerings, including a neighbouring gin distillery, chocolaterie, indoor ski center, and bouldering gym.

Seek respite from the heat

Head to the Australian National Botanic Gardens' Rainforest Gully and immerse yourself in the captivating world of lush plants from the diverse rainforests of Australia's eastern coast, spanning from Tasmania to Queensland. With over 4,300 plant species meticulously displayed across 35 hectares, the Botanic Gardens stand as the exclusive destination where you can witness the extraordinary richness of Australian native plants all in one place.

Sip your way around the Canberra District

With over 140 vineyards and more than 40 wineries all within a 35-minute drive of Canberra's city centre, there's no denying there's plenty to see, do and taste in Canberra's wine region.

Explore one of Canberra's many places to swim that aren't swimming pools

You don't have to venture to the NSW South Coast to relish the beach experience. In fact, you might be pleasantly surprised to find numerous stunning swimming spots right at the city's doorstep. These are ideal for escaping the summer heat and enjoying refreshing moments around Canberra.

Watch films under the stars

Embrace the cherished summertime tradition of outdoor movies at the Sunset Cinema, which runs from November 2023 to February 2024 and is nestled within the beautiful Australian National Botanic Gardens. Against the backdrop of iconic natural beauty, it's the perfect opportunity to gather your loved ones, bring your favorite beverages, and prepare a selection of delectable snacks for a memorable evening under the stars.

Immerse yourself in art at the National Gallery of Australia

Emily Kam Kngwarray (02 Dec 2023 – 28 Apr 2024) - Discover the unparalleled artistry of Emily Kam Kngwarray, a preeminent Australian artist celebrated as one of the most influential contemporary painters of the 20th century. This exclusive exhibition, only on show Canberra, pays tribute to the legacy of Kngwarray, a revered Anmatyerre elder, as she dedicated her final years to crafting artworks that encapsulate her extraordinary life's experiences and wisdom. Don't miss the chance to explore the profound and captivating world of her art.

Explore history and culture at the National Museum of Australia

Discovering Ancient Egypt, (15 December 2023 – 8 September 2024) - Immerse yourself in the history and culture of ancient Egypt in this must-see exhibition at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

As the sun-kissed days of summer approach, Canberra beckons with an abundance of thrilling activities and unforgettable moments. Embrace the sunshine and make this summer in Canberra a truly memorable one.

