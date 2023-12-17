Special Olympics Join Forces With FIVB During Men's Volleyball Club World Championships In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 16 (IANS) Special Olympics joined forces with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) during the Men's Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 held in Bengaluru, India.

With an aim of promoting inclusion and unity through sports, ten Special Olympics Bharat athletes joined the formidable team from Brazil, Itambe Minas and the World Club Champions – Sir Safety Perugia from Italy, to engage in a symbolic jersey exchange ceremony.

In addition, the Special Olympics Bharat athletes participated in a training session alongside some players ahead of the much-awaited finals between the two heavyweights of Men's Volleyball Club World Championships, the Italian Sir Safety Perugia and the Brazilian Itambe Minas.

This meeting not only showcased the exceptional skills of people with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs), but also served as a powerful testament to the transformative potential of inclusion through sports.

Notably, the event served as a compelling follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between both organizations during the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 in June.

Special Olympics Bharat also participated at these Games, where they secured an impressive tally of 200 medals (77 Gold, 71 Silver & 52 Bronze)

Dr Ary S. Graca F, FIVB President, said: "The FIVB is delighted to continue its partnership with Special Olympics, once again showcasing the unifying power of volleyball. The commemorative jersey exchange ceremony, held in collaboration with Special Olympics Bharat during the Volleyball Men's Club World Championship in India, demonstrated our shared values of inclusivity, empowerment and promoting a healthy lifestyle, and we look forward to expanding this collaboration over the coming years.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat: "At Special Olympics Bharat, we believe in the transformative power of sports to create a more inclusive world. The Men's Volleyball Club World Championships is a testament to our commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering a society where every individual, regardless of ability, feels valued and included. I would personally like to thank FIVB and the Indian Organising Committee for rooting for the cause of Special Olympics here in India.”

Preethy Janarthanan, Sports & Competition team, Special Olympics Asia Pacific: "In Special Olympics, a key area of our work focuses on providing sports training to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. We work to give them continued opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of skills and friendship within the community. We are delighted to see our athletes fulfilling their passion, showcasing their talent and learning from some of the world's top volleyball players at the Men's Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 in Bengaluru. "

This collaborative effort between Special Olympics Bharat and FIVB marks a significant step towards building a more inclusive future; one where the spirit of sports transcends boundaries and embraces the richness of diversity.

--IANS

bc/