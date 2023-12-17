Sealine Sand Drag Competition Gets Off To A Thrilling Start

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two days of competition, challenges, and excitement took place at the Qatar Racing Club (QRC) sand drag track on the sandy shores of Sealine.

This marked the first rounds of the current season's Sealine Sand Drag Competition, held under the patronage of the club chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The event saw participation from champions of the sport, both from Qatar and Gulf countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Notably, Qatari youth and inspirational figure Ghanim Al Muftah, the goodwill ambassador for the State of Qatar, attended the event, engaging with participating racers throughout the two days.

At the end of the first day's competitions, Director of Kuwait's Basil Salem Al Sabah Motor Racing Club Saif Awadh Al Mutairi, and the club's Secretary Fahd Al Elaj presented a commemorative shield on behalf of the Kuwaiti club to QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani.

The first day, dedicated to car and motorcycle competitions, as well as quad bikes, saw Jassim Rahimboor secure the first position in motocross category after completing the track in 5.207 seconds

In the quad bikes category, Khaled Karam recorded the best time in the stock class.

Khaled Ali Karam returned to the podium in the modified category, securing his second title in this round.

In the 6-cylinder engine categories (stock, turbo, and nitrous oxide) Mohammed Hakmi set the fastest time in the first category

In the nitrous oxide category, Mohammed Al Sharshani emerged victorious with a time of 4.5 seconds, while Mohammed Al Dughaim won the turbo category.

In the 8-cylinder engine categories, Mohammed Diab clinched the first position in the stock category. Walid Salem returned to the podium, this time securing the first position in the modified category.

The first day also featured competitions in the Polaris category, dedicated to children, with Rashed Al Darwish winning the title.

Seven racers break four-second barrier

The competition intensity escalated on the second day of the championship, dedicated to the three Polaris categories (Stock, Modified, and Unlimited).

In the Stock category, racer Ali Issa Al Hamr emerged victorious. Mohammed Safar won the Modified category.

In the most powerful category, the Unlimited class, two racers, Zaid Sultan and Yaqoub Abdullah, broke the four-second barrier, with Sultan claiming the title, leaving Abdullah in second place.

Similarly, the Buggy category witnessed strong competition, with two racers, Mohammed Al Sulaiti and Abdullah Al Sulaiti, breaking the four-second barrier. However, Mohammed Al Sulaiti emerged victorious, with Abdullah settling for second place.

The most thrilling moments unfolded in the last and most powerful category, the Funco category, where all podium finishers managed to break the four-second barrier. The best time in this category was recorded by racer Muhanna Al Nuaimi, clocking in at 3.605 seconds, securing the title.

Sheikh Jabor presented the trophies to the podium winners. The second round of the series will be held on December 21-22.