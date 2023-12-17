Research Highlights How Precision Medicine Helps Tackle Infertility, Genetic Diseases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A groundbreaking research could provide a breakthrough in restoring fertility in women following chemotherapy and treating ovarian failure due to genetic disorders. The research demonstrates the possibility of harvesting stem cells to restore healthy hormones after cancer treatments and lead to conception.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Dr. Raymond Manohar Anchan, Director of the Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine Research Laboratory at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said the research, which has shown notable success in mice could revolutionise fertility options for women.“My research is looking at how we can help women have a baby even if they don't have enough eggs,” Dr. Anchan said on the sidelines of Sidra Medicine (Qatar Foundation entity) Precision Medicine and Functional Genomics (PMFG 2023) Conference.

Dr. Anchan, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, noted that about 15% of people with breast cancer (the most common cancer in women) are women who are of reproductive age. Cancer treatment can cause a loss of fertility, impairing their capacity to conceive and have children.

Meanwhile, about 5% of women experience premature ovarian failure from cancer treatment or genetic conditions. With rising cancer rates among younger adults, infertility rates due to chemotherapy are expected to rise. The consequence of this is once a person's ovaries fail, hormone levels fall, and they lose the ability to make eggs and conceive children. There are currently no fertility therapies after ovarian failure. To have kids, people in this situation use donor or frozen eggs or embryos – which are not allowed in certain cultures and religions.

Dr. Anchan said that using precision medicine in treating fertility issues post-cancer utilising the patient's tissues is now a possibility.“I'm trying to change the narrative by saying, I can take cells from your body, make them into stem cells, into eggs, and you can have a child with your eggs.”

The next step in his research is to ensure the eggs produced with stem cells and the procedure are safe for humans. To ascertain this and further explore other promising potentials of his study, Dr. Anchan is looking at partnering with Sidra to look into the genetic aspects of the research. He mentioned that the subsequent steps will progress quickly due to the familiarity with the knowledge. However, using induced stem cells to aid conception could raise potential ethical concerns that require careful consideration. Dr. Anchan stressed the importance of understanding and consulting with religious leaders to ensure ethical, moral, and spiritual alignment with such treatments.

“We need to ensure the eggs are healthy and will not increase the risk of cancer or intellectual problems. While our research confirms the fertility of the mice, whether their intelligence is affected or they developed a disease is still uncertain. We have to look at the genetics to ensure safety. I'm hoping to collaborate with Sidra and tap their expertise in genetic research,” he said. He added that Sidra Medicines' research focusing on women's health is a boost given it is 'very far behind men's health.'

Besides the fertility benefits of his research, Dr. Anchan highlighted its potential to produce hormones using patients' cells and eliminate diseases through meticulous analysis in precision medicine. For instance, in the case of sickle cell anaemia, there is potential to remove the genetic anomaly from the cells so it does not carry on in the family. Furthermore, Dr Anchan's research in precision medicine could target region-specific diseases and help improve societal health.

“Right now, we can conduct pre-implantation genetic screening in IVF. Before introducing an embryo, we can test and see which ones are without disease, ensuring that only healthy ones are used. With this approach, we can stop the spread of certain diseases in the family, including cancer.

“In the Middle East, specifically, there is a notable incidence of pregnancy loss, and the reasons behind it remain elusive. If you could sequence their DNA, you may identify and remove the problematic gene or selectively identify embryos that don't carry certain diseases. This used to be science fiction, but it's not anymore. It's very near, and I think it will happen,” Dr. Anchan said.