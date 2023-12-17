Qatar Tourism Attends ILTM Cannes 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism (QT) participated in the world's leading luxury travel trade event, ILTM Cannes 2023, with an immersive and inspirational Visit Qatar exhibition stand.

The event was attended by over 1,000 hosted buyers from the world's leading international luxury travel companies and took place on December 4-7 at Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.

In addition to a Qatar Tourism delegation, Qatar's luxury hotels were represented on the stand to meet the hosted buyers

QT Chairman H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji attended the first day of the event and shared with international luxury travel press and hosted buyers the latest in Qatar's luxury tourism offering. He emphasised Qatar's world-class tourism infrastructure, as well as the country's safety ranking, eased travel policies and rich cultural offering. ILTM invites only the highest quality luxury travel companies, making it a vital event to promote Qatar and its most luxurious tourism products to international travel companies with high net-worth clients.