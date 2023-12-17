Jordan Post Company Unveils 2023 Commemorative Stamp Series

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post Company on Sunday announced the launch of a new commemorative stamp series for the year 2023, titled "Modern Archaeological Discoveries."Scheduled for public release starting Monday, the collection showcases significant archaeological finds, comprising a set of 6 stamps and a single card presented in a mini-sheet format."Each stamp holds a value of 40 piasters, while the accompanying card is priced at 60 piasters. The complete set is available for purchase at 3 dinars. Additionally, a first-day cover featuring the affixed stamp set will be offered at a price of JD3.50," according to a statement by the company.The focal point of this release lies in spotlighting recent archaeological discoveries that shed light on diverse cultures and civilizations within Jordan. The collection features depictions of Greek statues, Jarash pottery, Petra Dolmens, sections of basaltic columns from Zarqa, a bronze bottle discovered at Tal Al-Seran in Um Qais, the Decapolis Tunnel in Amman, Um Qais, and Abu Ghassan in Ma'an.Enthusiasts eager to acquire these stamps can visit the dedicated stamp collectors section located at the company's building in Al-Muqabalayn. Moreover, these stamps will be available at various designated post offices, including Jebel Amman, Jabal Al-Weibdeh, Downtown, Abdali, Irbid Central, Madaba Central, Aqaba Central, Jerash Central, Petra Office, Karak, Um Qais, Ajloun, Salt, and Fuheis.