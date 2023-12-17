Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 1,250 Russian Troops In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 346,070 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 17, 2023, including 1,250 in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
As of December 17, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,739 (+19) enemy tanks, 10,692 (+25) armored fighting vehicles, 8,137 (+37) artillery systems, 923 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 609 (+4) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,278 (+40) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,610 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,766 (+56) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,194 (+4) pieces of special equipment.
Data on enemy losses are being updated.
