One Killed As Falling Drone Debris Sparks Fire In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling drone debris has sparked a fire in a residential neighborhood of the Odesa district, killing one person.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones for the third time this week. One person was killed," he said.

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 20 Shahed drones, Kh-59 missile overnight

Kiper clarified that Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine Shahed-136 UAVs in the Odesa region. However, one of the downed drones fell in a residential neighborhood in the Odesa district and exploded.

He said that residential private buildings and a warehouse of a private sports institution had caught fire.

"Rescuers quickly put out the blaze. A dead person was found in one of the buildings. I express my sincere condolences to loved ones," Kiper said.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of yet another crime committed by Russia.