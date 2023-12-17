One Civilian Killed, Three Injured By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have killed one civilian and wounded three others in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 16, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Illinivka. Three more people in the region were injured throughout the day," the post said.