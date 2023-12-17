(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Baku-Nakhchivan flight has been postponed, Azernews informs
with reference to Report.
The flight J2-251, which was supposed to fly from Baku to
Nakhchivan at 07:00, was postponed until 09:30.
According to the information, this is related to the current
weather conditions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
