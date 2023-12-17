Man Arrested For Cheating Indian Citizens Under Name Of Employment In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of dummy companies that cheated citizens in India under
the name of employment in Azerbaijan was arrested.
According to reports, during a two-day operation against illegal
recruitment firms by the police and the Defender of Migrants in
Kochi's Kalamasseri town, two firms were shut down and one person
arrested.
According to the information, the companies "Bhuvaneshwari
Infotech" and "Manpower Consultancy" were closed on charges of
operating without a license. The owner of both companies,
42-year-old Pradip Kumar, was arrested. Seals, notebooks, and
contracts with job applicants were seized by the police, mainly
from countries such as Azerbaijan, Poland, Ukraine, and Canada.
According to the police, both companies defrauded several
customers who applied for jobs. Pradip Kumar was produced before
the court and remanded in custody.
It should be noted that a few days ago members of the group that
cheated citizens in Azerbaijan and other countries under the name
of employment were arrested. The Crime Branch of the Indian Police
has arrested several people, including the mastermind of a fake
foreign employment agency caught in West Bengal, and has recovered
482 passports of people from different states of the country.
Moreover, 7 people were arrested in connection with the criminal
case.
