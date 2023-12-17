Man Arrested For Cheating Indian Citizens Under Name Of Employment In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of dummy companies that cheated citizens in India under the name of employment in Azerbaijan was arrested.

According to reports, during a two-day operation against illegal recruitment firms by the police and the Defender of Migrants in Kochi's Kalamasseri town, two firms were shut down and one person arrested.

According to the information, the companies "Bhuvaneshwari Infotech" and "Manpower Consultancy" were closed on charges of operating without a license. The owner of both companies, 42-year-old Pradip Kumar, was arrested. Seals, notebooks, and contracts with job applicants were seized by the police, mainly from countries such as Azerbaijan, Poland, Ukraine, and Canada.

According to the police, both companies defrauded several customers who applied for jobs. Pradip Kumar was produced before the court and remanded in custody.

It should be noted that a few days ago members of the group that cheated citizens in Azerbaijan and other countries under the name of employment were arrested. The Crime Branch of the Indian Police has arrested several people, including the mastermind of a fake foreign employment agency caught in West Bengal, and has recovered 482 passports of people from different states of the country.

Moreover, 7 people were arrested in connection with the criminal case.