Kuwait Bourse Closes In Homage To Sorrowful Demise Of The Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Boursa Kuwait declared on Sunday its closure from today (Sunday) until Tuesday in homage to Saturday's demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Kuwait bourse (the national stock exchange) said on its website the halt of operations was due to the tragic event; demise of "His Highness the State of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away yesterday."

The Amiri Diwan has issued a statement expressing deep sorrow and sadness, mourning the deceased Amir to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Muslim nations.

The Cabinet had also declared 40 days of official mourning for Sheikh Nawaf's demise and shutdown of official departments and institutions for a three-day period ending on Tuesday. (end)

mke









