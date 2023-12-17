KUNA Main News For Sunday, December 17, 2023

KUWAIT -- Full coverage of the funeral and burial of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away the day before (Saturday) as the people of Kuwait grieve the sorrowful event.

