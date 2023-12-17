(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sapphire at Tigard Rehab Helps Patients Recover with Rehab Services

Sapphire at Tigard Rehab Helps Patients Recover with Rehab Services

TIGARD, OREGON, US STATE, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sapphire at Tigard Rehab is pleased to announce that they help patients recover with exceptional rehab services. Their dedicated team of skilled nurses works closely with patients to develop a personalized rehabilitation program for recovering from illnesses and injuries.Sapphire at Tigard Rehab is a leading provider of in-house rehabilitation services, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care. While their skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services help patients focus on the physical aspects of recovery, the facility also promotes emotional and mental healing with social activities. Their team encourages patients to build lasting bonds with other patients, developing friendships during the recovery process.Sapphire at Tigard recognizes the value of a supportive environment for rehabilitation. Their team ensures patients have the necessary support in a smaller facility that promotes well-being. As a contracted provider of Medicaid, Medicare, and managed care plans, patients can trust the rehab facility to provide quality care. They aim to make care as affordable as possible so individuals can recover without worrying about expenses. They have created a healthy, positive environment for a better chance of recovery.Anyone interested in learning about their rehabilitation services can find out more by visiting the Sapphire at Tigard Rehab website or calling 1-503-639-1144.About Sapphire at Tigard Rehab: Sapphire at Tigard Rehab is a rehab facility dedicated to providing support and guidance that helps individuals recover from long-term and chronic illnesses, conditions, and injuries. The small facility ensures every patient receives high-quality care in a comfortable environment that guarantees faster healing. Their skilled nurses are dedicated to providing the necessary support and care to ensure patients stay comfortable and achieve the best results in their healing process. They help patients foster friendships and enjoy social activities with on-site rehab services.Company: Sapphire at Tigard RehabAddress: 14145 SW 105th AveCity: TigardState: ORZip code: 97224Telephone number: 1-503-639-1144

Sapphire at Tigard Rehab

Sapphire at Tigard Rehab

+1 503-639-1144

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube