Hezbollah states in interview Israel failing to accomplish its objectives in Gaza

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Hezbollah's spokesperson, Haji Mohammad Afif, asserted that Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza has yielded no significant achievements and has, instead, triggered international condemnation. Afif's comments come amid Israel's sustained military campaign targeting the Hamas militant group in the Palestinian enclave.



According to Afif, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have yet to claim victory over Hamas, with the primary outcome being "massive destruction and civilian deaths" in Gaza. Gaza health officials report over 18,700 fatalities, including thousands of children, and more than 50,000 injuries resulting from Israeli attacks.



The Hezbollah spokesman highlighted the impact of Israel's actions on its global reputation, noting that the only notable supporter at this point is the United States, leaving Israel "practically isolated in this regard." Afif emphasized that the international community's response to Israel's actions is challenging to ignore, citing the unprecedented use of Article 99 by the United Nations in response to the bloodshed in Gaza.



The invocation of Article 99, a rare move by the United Nation, allows the Secretary-General to bring matters believed to threaten international peace to the attention of the United Nations Security Council. Afif contends that Israel's actions in Gaza have not only failed to achieve their goals but have also incurred significant diplomatic repercussions, raising questions about the broader implications for Israel's standing in the international community.



MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609497