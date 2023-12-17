Cargo vessel sent from EU gets commandeered in Arabian waters

(MENAFN) Reports have surfaced regarding the hijacking of a Bulgarian-owned cargo vessel flying the Maltese flag in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Yemen. The incident adds to a series of attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels targeting ships in the region, prompting increased concerns and countermeasures from the international community.



The cargo ship in question, named the Ruen, owned by Navigation Maritime Bulgare (NAVIBULGAR), encountered a security incident approximately 380 nautical miles east of Yemen's Socotra Island. The precise whereabouts of the vessel remain unclear, heightening concerns for the safety of the 18 crew members on board. The crew includes eight Bulgarian citizens, along with individuals from Myanmar and Angola.



The United Kingdom Trade Organization (UKMTO) reported intercepting a VHF transmission indicating that the Ruen had been boarded roughly 700 nautical miles east of Bosaso, Somalia. The incident follows a similar attack earlier in the week when Houthi rebels targeted a Norwegian-flagged tanker named the Strinda with a missile in the Red Sea.



Houthi rebels have declared their intention to target any vessels they perceive as assisting Israel, citing the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza as a primary motivator. The group has vowed to continue such attacks until what they refer to as "Israeli aggression" against the Gaza Strip comes to a halt.



As maritime tensions escalate in the region, the hijacking of the Ruen underscores the challenges faced by cargo vessels navigating these waters. International stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for a swift and coordinated response to address the broader security implications arising from these maritime incidents.



